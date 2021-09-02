Dundalk FM to host workshops on creating radio programmes this month

Dundalk FM are urging people across town to sign up to their community media project that will show them the ropes of working in radio.

The Independent Radio Dundalk project will see 50 people work in small groups to produce two radio shows, a magazine-style show and a world music show for the station.

The introductory class will have three sessions, each lasting an hour and a half and participants will have the option of attending in person or virtually.

“This is a wonderful way to get an introduction to our town’s vibrant Community Radio Service, make new friends and join our team of over 70 volunteer broadcasters,” said a spokesperson for Dundalk FM in a statement.

“At the end of the three classes participants will know how to compile running orders and script links. They will also be shown how to work the sound desk, use a digital recorder and how to edit audio recordings.”

The station said that they are currently seeking to hear from community, arts and sports groups who want to broadcast their own show or who have events coming up that they want Dundalk FM to broadcast from.

Dundalk FM have acknowledged that they received support from the Communities Integration Fund for the project.