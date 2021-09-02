Search our Archive

02/09/2021

New mental health and wellbeing fishing programme announced for Dundalk

Northern Irish boats seized for fishing in Dundalk Bay

Dundalk Bay

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Funding has been provided to a fishing programme to promote mental health and wellbeing in Dundalk and North Louth.

The programme, which is being run by the HSE mental health services in Dundalk in connection with the Ladywell Angling Club, will see a fishing programme developed to support people’s mental health and wellbeing.

The funding was announced by Inland Fisheries Ireland, with a recent poll showing that 327,000 adults in Ireland considering themselves an angler.

“Now, more than ever, people are discovering the positive effects angling has on mental health and wellbeing,” said Inland Fisheries Ireland in a statement.

“More than 320,000 adults in Ireland already enjoy angling and 18% of those who haven’t tried it before are likely to try it in the future,” said Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland.

“This demonstrates that there’s significant potential for sustainable angling, which could bring many health and economic benefits to the people of Louth.

“These projects and initiatives will create a greater awareness of Ireland’s inland fisheries and sea angling resources and the importance of conserving and protecting these precious resources.”

Water main replacement works in Dundalk progressing

An Post go Gold for Dundalk's Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy

200 new jobs to be created in Dundalk as mounted forklift company Hiab set to invest €50 million

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media