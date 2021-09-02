New mental health and wellbeing fishing programme announced for Dundalk

Funding has been provided to a fishing programme to promote mental health and wellbeing in Dundalk and North Louth.

The programme, which is being run by the HSE mental health services in Dundalk in connection with the Ladywell Angling Club, will see a fishing programme developed to support people’s mental health and wellbeing.

The funding was announced by Inland Fisheries Ireland, with a recent poll showing that 327,000 adults in Ireland considering themselves an angler.

“Now, more than ever, people are discovering the positive effects angling has on mental health and wellbeing,” said Inland Fisheries Ireland in a statement.

“More than 320,000 adults in Ireland already enjoy angling and 18% of those who haven’t tried it before are likely to try it in the future,” said Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland.

“This demonstrates that there’s significant potential for sustainable angling, which could bring many health and economic benefits to the people of Louth.

“These projects and initiatives will create a greater awareness of Ireland’s inland fisheries and sea angling resources and the importance of conserving and protecting these precious resources.”