Two men charged for seizure of €384,000 worth of cannabis by Louth Drug Squad

Photo of cannabis seized by Gardaí earlier this week
Two men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of €384,000 worth of cannabis by Louth Gardaí have been charged.
The two men, in their 30s and 40s respectively, are due to appear before Dundalk District Court this afternoon.
The third man (20s) who was arrested in connection with the seizures has now been released and a file is set to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.