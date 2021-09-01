Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Two men charged for seizure of €384,000 worth of cannabis by Louth Drug Squad

Louth Cannabis seizure

Photo of cannabis seized by Gardaí earlier this week

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Two men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of €384,000 worth of cannabis by Louth Gardaí have been charged.

The two men, in their 30s and 40s respectively, are due to appear before Dundalk District Court this afternoon.

The third man (20s) who was arrested in connection with the seizures has now been released and a file is set to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

