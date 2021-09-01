Over 160 people come off PUP in Louth, as government prepares to cut the payment in mid September

Over 160 people come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth as the government unveils their roadmap to end Covid-19 restrictions by late October.

According to figures released by the Department of Social Protection, there are now only 4,252 people in Louth still receiving the PUP as of August 31st.

This compares to 4,416 people who were receiving the payment the previous week, making it a drop of 164 people off the PUP.

Across the rest of the country, there are 143,606 people receiving the PUP, the lowest figure so far during the pandemic.

The Department has said that the biggest reduction is in the Accommodation and Food Services sector.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said that due to the new roadmap, more people should be able to return to work in the coming weeks.

“Thanks to the success of the vaccination programme and the efforts made by people all over the country in observing public health guidelines the government was able to publish its Roadmap for the relaxation of all restrictions between now and October,” said Minister Humphreys.

“This is very positive news and we expect to see even more people return to work in coming weeks.”

For students who are currently receiving the PUP and who are set to return to third-level education, the government has said that the final date of payment of the PUP will be next Tuesday, September 7th

PUP rates are also set to be cut later this month, with all three bands of the payment set to be reduced by €50.

Currently, the rate of €350 will be cut to €300, the rate of €300 will be cut to €250 and the rate of €250 will be cut to €203 on September 14th.

However, the transitioning of people on the €203 payment to jobseekers has been delayed until late September, with the Department saying that this is in line with the new roadmap revealed yesterday for ending Covid-19 restrictions.