An Táin Arts Centre Dundalk unveil new Winter programme full of live music and theatre

An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk have unveiled their Winter 2021 programme of shows, with more in-person events set to be held during the coming months.

Paul Hayes, director of An Táin, has welcomed the return to more in-person programming as the government announced yesterday that most Covid-19 restrictions would lapse in late October.

“After what has been a very challenging 17 months’ live entertainment sector, it is wonderful to finally be able to launch a programme that will feature live events back on our main stage at An Táin Centre,” said Mr Hayes.

Within the programme, on September 17th, Culture Night will be held in An Táin, with backstage tours, performances from An Táin’s School of Music and workshops with the theatres’ artist in residence, Suzanne Carroll.

Live theatre will also be available, with “A Wilde Fan” from Bottom Dog Theatre Company, “The Star of Chester’s Lane” from Quintessence Theatre and “Eden” from Decadent Theatre Company.

The Irish National Opera will also stage their new production, “The Lighthouse”, on the main stage in November.

Events for families will also take place, with “Waffles the Witch” set for Halloween, while “Husheen”, traditional music for kids and guardians will be performed in November.

The arts centre are also planning on hosting a Halloween film season, as well as visual art exhibitions in their Basement Gallery.

“‘We have worked hard to ensure that we re-open our theatre safely and in line with all public health advice,” said Audience Development Manager Mary Claire Cowley.

“Our team cannot wait to welcome back our loyal audiences to these wonderful live events who have supported us over the last 17months, we truly believe our programme really has something for everyone.”