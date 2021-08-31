Speed limit on Ardee's N33 to drop from 100km/h to 60km/h next week

The speed limit for the N33 will drop to 60km/h
The N33 Ardee Link Road will have it’s speed limit reduced to 60km/h, starting on September 6th.
Louth County Council made the announcement, saying that the reduction from 100km/h to 60km/h was in the interest of road safety.
The decision was made under a Temporary Road Works Speed Limit Order in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 2004.
The reduced speed limit will be in place from September 6th until November 1st, and LCC have said that Gardaí have been notified of these changes.
