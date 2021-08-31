Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Paralympic gold for Dundalk's Eve McCrystal and cycling partner Katie-George Dunlevy

Pandemic a help to her training as Eve McCrystal goes in search of Tokyo Gold

Eve McCrystal, right, and Katie George Dunlevy of Ireland, celebrate with their gold medals. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk cyclist Eve McCrystal and her racing partner Katie-George Dunlevy have won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in the Women's B Time Trial.

The two racers came in to win the gold with a time of 47:32.07 at the Fuji International Speedway in Tokyo.

The duo add the gold to their silver medal that they won during the B 3,000m individual pursuit last Saturday.

The two racers beat Britains Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall, who came second with a time of 48:32.06. 

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the race, McCrystal said that once they were five seconds ahead after the first lap, they didn't want to give that up.

"We went for it, and I think after the first lap we were five seconds up," said McCrystal.

"I think we're better ahead than chasing, so I just said in my head 'I'm not letting this go now', so we just went for it.

"I just think we're after doing the ride of our lives, I can't believe it."

Dunlevy said that she could feel that the duo were up to win it before the race, saying that she really wanted to take home the gold medal.

"I could feel it actually before we went, I was saying 'we're gonna win this'," said Dunlevy.

"I really wanted it."

"I think we wanted to come into it and wanted to do a good ride and just get the best out of ourselves and hope to get a medal and hope to get a gold."

"To come away and retain our title is just what we've been working towards for the last five years, so it means the world."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media