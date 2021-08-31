Lidl turn the sod on the site of their new Ardee supermarket

Lidl staff turn the sod at the new Ardee development
Lidl have turned the sod on the site of their new Ardee store, which is set to be opened in spring 2022.
The company have said that they were delighted to turn the sod yesterday, and that the new “state-of-the-art” store will see 15 permanent jobs created, with 80 jobs during the construction phase.
The new store comes on the back of redevelopments elsewhere in Ireland, including in Thurles and Corbally.
The retailer says that the store will have a high tech energy management system, as well as solar panels and electric car charging stations.
Taking part in the sod-turning were Eddie Murnin, Contracts Manager for Geda, Brian Smyth, Portfolio and Facilities Executive for Lidl, Enda McTiernan, Construction Project Manager for Lidl, Damien Murray, Building Director for Geda, and Damien Ryan, Acquisitions Manager for Lidl.
