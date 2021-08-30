Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Greenore Coast Guard rescue jet skiers in trouble outside Omeath last night

Greenore Coast Guard rescue jet skiers in trouble outside Omeath last night

Channel between Omeath and Warrenpoint

Greenore Coast Guard rescued two jet skiers after they got into trouble on the water near Omeath last night.

In a post on Facebook, the coast guard found the two individuals while they were in trouble in the Channel between Omeath and Warrenpoint last night.

The two individuals were rescued and brought on board a Greenore Coast Guard boat and brought to shore.

According to Greenore Coast Guard, both jet skis were also secured.

