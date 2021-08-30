€80K in funding for infrastructure projects in North Louth announced

A total of €80,000 in funding has been secured for two infrastructure projects in North Louth under the government’s CLÁR scheme.

The funding, announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, will go to projects in both Omeath and Jenkinstown under the Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais (CLÁR) scheme.

Omeath Tidy Towns has been awarded €50,000 to upgrade public toilet facilities in the village, while the Jenkinstown Project Committee has been awarded €30,000 to construct a footpath in the area.

The funding has been widely welcomed, with Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd saying it will help to revitalize rural towns and villages.

“This is really great news for both projects and underpins the importance of the Government’s five year strategy “Our Rural Future” which aims to revitalise our rural towns and villages,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“I wish both projects the very best of luck and look forward to seeing the completed developments in the very near future.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr for Dundalk-Carlingford, Andrea McKevitt has also welcomed the funding boost for the two projects.

Cllr McKevitt said that the investment in upgraded public toilets in Omeath was much needed.

“This is a wonderful investment in Omeath, and a much-needed facility and I commend the committee for their success and the continued works they do in their community,” said Cllr McKevitt.

Cllr McKevitt said that the funding for the footpath in Jenkinstown was a “vital” piece of infrastructure that will help the safety of walkers and cyclists.

“This is an ongoing piece of vital infrastructure in the community, which will enhance the safety for walkers and cyclists alike.”

“The committee have worked tirelessly for a number of years on this project and I am delighted to see the fruits of their labour, and looking forward to seeing this project continue.”