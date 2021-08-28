Students set to return to DKIT campus from September 20th, as the college prepares for reopening

Dundalk IT have unveiled plans to restart on-site teaching, with students set to return to the campus on September 20th.

The college is set to return to campus starting on September 20th, with second, third and fourth year undergraduates all set to start on that date.

Due to the delayed issuing of Leaving Cert results, however, first year students will not start until one week later on September 27th. Apprenticeships will also begin on the 27th.

There will be on-site inductions for all students who are new to on-campus learning, with inductions for second year students taking place on the 16th and 17th, while first years and new students will be inducted on 23rd and 24th.

Currently, academic timetables for individual courses are not available, and will be issued to students in September.

“Students can expect a return to a fuller on-campus experience for the start of the 2021-22 academic year commencing September 2021,” said DKIT in a statement.

“Our approach is designed to ensure the needs of all students will be considered in relation to on campus experience regardless of level, year or discipline.”

According to DKIT, a majority of activities will take place on campus, with the exception of lectures with 150 or more people.

The college has said that these will instead be carried out online.

DKIT has also said that staff, students and members of the public will be obliged to wear a mask while inside buildings on the campus, unless they have a medical exemption

The college has asked that students who do not have any timetabled activities on a certain day to not attend the campus, to help manage the overall campus capacity.

For students who are medically vulnerable, DKIT says that they will work with them to either add additional protective measures or additional supports.

DKIT have also said that this may involve either deferring a year, or deferring course modules.

According to the college, all student support services will be available when the campus reopens, like the student health unit or DKIT’s counselling services.

The college are also encouraging students who will be on campus during the academic year to get their Covid-19 vaccination to protect themselves and others.

“Staff and students have a role to play in keeping our Institute community safe. At all times, please continue to comply with the prevailing public health advice,” said DKIT in a statement.

“The Institute recommends that students get vaccinated unless otherwise advised by their doctor. The evidence is that it protects both you and other people.

“If you decided not to get vaccinated you are increasing the risks to your own and other people’s health, and you should take extra care with your behaviour.”