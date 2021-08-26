Search our Archive

Cars will have to slow down outside Louth schools as new speed bye-laws introduced

Northern drivers not heeding speed limits

Speed limits outside some schools have been reduced to 50km/h

New bye-laws have been introduced around Louth to introduce special speed limits around specific schools around the county.

The County of Louth Road Traffic Special Periodic Speed Limit Bye-Laws came into effect on Tuesday, August 24th, with road users now having to reduce speed on specific roads outside 15 schools in Louth.

Of the 15 named schools, 13 will have the speed limit set at 50km per hour outside the school.

These include Stonetown NS, Monksland NS, Rathcorr NS, Bellurgan NS, Scoil Dairbhre, Mullaghbouy NS, Sheelagh NS, St Colmcilles NS, Harestown NS, Boher NS, Faughart NS, St Finians NS and Bush Post-primary.

The two other schools are St Josephs NS, which has a speed limit of 30km per hour and Monastery NS in Ardee, with a speed limit of 40km per hour.

