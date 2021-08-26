Cars will have to slow down outside Louth schools as new speed bye-laws introduced

Speed limits outside some schools have been reduced to 50km/h
New bye-laws have been introduced around Louth to introduce special speed limits around specific schools around the county.
The County of Louth Road Traffic Special Periodic Speed Limit Bye-Laws came into effect on Tuesday, August 24th, with road users now having to reduce speed on specific roads outside 15 schools in Louth.
Of the 15 named schools, 13 will have the speed limit set at 50km per hour outside the school.
These include Stonetown NS, Monksland NS, Rathcorr NS, Bellurgan NS, Scoil Dairbhre, Mullaghbouy NS, Sheelagh NS, St Colmcilles NS, Harestown NS, Boher NS, Faughart NS, St Finians NS and Bush Post-primary.
The two other schools are St Josephs NS, which has a speed limit of 30km per hour and Monastery NS in Ardee, with a speed limit of 40km per hour.
More News
Rob Kearney smiles for our photographer Arthur Kinahan, who first took his picture back in 2003 when he was a member of the Louth Minor Football team
Chris Clarke and Eoin Purton, two members of the Dundalk Golf Club Jimmy Bruen team. Pic: Dundalk Golf Club Twitter
Caolan Rafferty in action, who won both his games yesterday as Leinster defeated Munster 7-4 in the first round of the Interprovincial Golf Championships held in Shannon Golf Club. Pic: Golf Ireland
Eve McCrystal, left, and Katie-George Dunlevy of Ireland competing in the Women's B 1000 metre time trial final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.