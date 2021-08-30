Dealz eyes up new shop in Louth as it announces €20 million investment across Ireland

Dealz have said that they are eyeing up a new shop in Louth
Discount retailer Dealz have said that they are eyeing up a new shop in Louth, as the company announces a €20 million investment across the country.
The investment, which is earmarked for an expansion across the country, could see between 500 and 750 jobs created within the company, with the group saying they are “actively exploring” more retail opportunities in Louth.
Alongside Louth, Dealz says that it is looking at additional shops in smaller, regional areas of Ireland, like Tipperary, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim and Wicklow among others.
The brand originally opened their first shop in 2011, now growing to 78 shops across Ireland.
“We know Irish customers love their local Dealz stores and that’s why we’re excited to bring our best offer to more communities across Ireland. And we think the value we bring customers has never been more important,” said Barry Williams, Managing Director at Poundland & Dealz.
“Our investment fund will support that growth with new stores in key locations and the creation of good jobs where colleagues can build careers.”
In April, Dealz opened a new 930 square metre shop in Carrickmines, with the company saying it was a “major milestone”.
“In the last number of months alone, the retailer has hired over 120 staff here including in new or refurbished stores in Carrickmines, Ballymun and Mullingar,” said the company in a statement.
