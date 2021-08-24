Local community outreach group gets over 200k in funding from International Fund for Ireland

Over €200,000 has been allocated to a community outreach project in Muirheavnamor, as part of funding from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

The funding is set to go to Ait na Daoine, which is based in Muirheavnamor, which works with people in the local community who have been directly affected by the Troubles.

In total, €201,867 is being provided to Ait na Daoine by IFI, with over €2.6 million being provided to peace and reconciliation initiatives along the border.

12 projects were selected as part of the latest funding round.

The IFI was originally set up by both the Irish and British governments in 1986 as an independent organisation.

“Peace and reconciliation work is experiencing a particularly challenging period. The long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic are just beginning and social impact issues such as mental health, employment and financial struggles are affecting many,” said Paddy Harte, chairman of the IFI.

“Genuine fears presenting themselves in this post-pandemic society alongside the ongoing fallout from Brexit are creating uncertainty.

“This year we have had significant centenaries, anniversaries, increased calls for a Border Poll and dissatisfaction from some on how the Good Friday Agreement hasn’t delivered for all communities here.”

Mr Harte says that the IFI is enabling organisations to have difficult but necessary conversations within discontented communities and that they are trying to continue to operate positive conversations that push progress forward on reconciliation.

“The IFI will continue to encourage community development and leadership giving each generation the tools and opportunities they need to prosper and grow,” said Mr Harte.