Lucky Louth lotto punter wins €16,500 in 50 cent Euromillions bet

€16,500 in winnings for lucky lotto bet
A lucky Louth lotto punter has won €16,500 off a small 50 cent bet, after their four numbers came out in the Euromillions draw last Friday.
The punter, who placed the bet last Friday ahead of the Euromillions draw in a Boylesports shop, saw their four winning numbers 3, 9, 20 and 23 roll out.
The punter beat the odds of 33,000/1 to win €16,500.50 for their 50 cent bet.
“Congratulations to our customer in Louth who was aiming high and was rewarded handsomely for their ambition,” said Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Boylesports.
“They have kicked off their weekend with a €16,500 bonus and we wish them the best of luck with their winnings.”
