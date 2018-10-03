Jobs Alert: Dundalk company looking for Bin Lorry Driver

Ecological Waste Management are recruiting for the role of a Bin Lorry Driver.

Job Summary:

We are recruiting for a Bin Lorry Driver to join our team to support in the delivery of waste management services in our facility in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The ideal candidate should be an experienced C licensed driver and have an up to date CPC. Be able to work on own initiative as well as part of a team. Be reliable, hardworking, punctual and customer orientated. Excellent organisational skills with strong attention to detail. Spoken and written English required



Job Description:

- Drive company vehicles as required in the collection of household and commercial waste and also the emptying of vehicle at the various landfill and recovery sites.

- To assist the loading/unloading process of bins.

- To perform daily safety checks before commencing driving duties.

- From time to time the role may involve acting as Relief Skip and Roll-On/Offs Driver to cover holiday periods.



To apply for the above job please forward CV to admin@ecological.ie or you can deliver it to Ecological Waste Management Ltd, Coes Rd, Dundalk, Co Louth.