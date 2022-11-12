St Peters to the fore at Leinster Cross Country Championships

A small group of St Peter’s AC athletes made the trip to Ballyhale Co Kilkenny for the Leinster Cross Country Championships for uneven ages. Although the contingent of athletes only consisted of five, four of those bagged individual medals.

The first of the club athletes in action was Liam McKeown. Liam is a very talented sports man at multiple events, but on the big stage he possibly achieved his biggest sporting achievement to date.

Liam got a great start in the boys U13 race and was in a battle with three other athletes for the last of the 12 individual medals, but worked exceptionally hard in the closing stages of the race to take twelfth place and earn himself his first Leinster medal.

Sean Reilly had to withdraw through injury from the even age Championships a couple of weeks ago. However, he decided he was fit enough to run in the under seventeen boys race.

And although this brave athlete worked hard throughout the race, it was obvious he was still in some discomfort and although he managed somehow to finish, he was unfortunately outside the medals. Yet he showed great bravery and tenacity to finish.

Dearbhla Allen followed up on her recent U16 Leinster Cross Country Championship success with a really gutsy performance in the girls U17 race.

Herself and Ace AC’s Eimear Cooney broke away from the rest of the field by some distance in the first lap and they never relinquished the lead, as they battled with each other around the 4000M course.

Dearbhla had to settle for the silver medal on this occasion, as Eimear deservedly took Gold.

Niamh Brady also moved up in age to compete in the girls U19 race. Her form has really improved in recent weeks and again this rich vein of confidence was evident for all to see as Niamh finished in fourth place overall, helping the Louth team to take silver in the Inter County competition.

The last athlete in action for St Peter’s was Cian Gorham, as he also moved up in age to take his place on the start line of the boys U19 race.

The standard on show in this race was of the highest quality. The pace was hot from the start, but Cian stuck with it and really battled hard to finish in eleventh place overall and collect a hard-earned medal.

Next up is the National Cross Country Championships for even ages, which will take place on Sunday the 20th of November in Downings Co Donegal.

Away from racing there was some sad news for the club, following the death in London of Dromiskin native Willie Reilly.

Willie was a founding member of the original St Peter’s AC, all the way back in the 50’s and was a former athlete for the club, earning himself the nickname of The “hare” due to his ferocious pace.

He remained a strong supporter of the St Peter’s club and would always be aware of results and individual achievements.

He also took great pride in following his grand-nieces and nephew’s achievements while wearing the club singlet and remained an avid supporter of the club until his passing. May he Rest in Peace.