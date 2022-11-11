Search

11 Nov 2022

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

11 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

GOLF
NEDBANK CHALLENGE
SKY SPORTS, 8.30AM

HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.15PM

RUGBY
BATH V LEICESTER
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM

SOCCER
BIRMINGHAM V SUNDERLAND
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

RUGBY
WWC: ENGLAND V N ZEALAND
RTE2, 6.30AM

RUGBY
IRELAND V FIJI
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 1PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V BRENTFORD
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM

SOCCER
SPURS V LEEDS UTD
PREMIER SPORTS, 3PM

SOCCER
WOLVES V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 7.45PM

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

GOLF
NEDBANK CHALLNGE
SKY SPORTS, 7.30AM

SOCCER
BRIGHTON V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
FULHAM V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

RUGBY
SCOTLAND V NEW ZEALAND
AMAZON PRIME, 2.15PM

SOCCER
FAI CUP: DERRY CITY V SHELBOURNE
RTE2, 3PM

