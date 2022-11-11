Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
GOLF
NEDBANK CHALLENGE
SKY SPORTS, 8.30AM
HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.15PM
RUGBY
BATH V LEICESTER
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM
SOCCER
BIRMINGHAM V SUNDERLAND
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
RUGBY
WWC: ENGLAND V N ZEALAND
RTE2, 6.30AM
RUGBY
IRELAND V FIJI
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 1PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V BRENTFORD
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
SOCCER
SPURS V LEEDS UTD
PREMIER SPORTS, 3PM
SOCCER
WOLVES V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 7.45PM
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
GOLF
NEDBANK CHALLNGE
SKY SPORTS, 7.30AM
SOCCER
BRIGHTON V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
FULHAM V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
RUGBY
SCOTLAND V NEW ZEALAND
AMAZON PRIME, 2.15PM
SOCCER
FAI CUP: DERRY CITY V SHELBOURNE
RTE2, 3PM
