Search

11 Nov 2022

Joe Carroll: Willie Reilly a great London-based friend of Louth GAA

Joe Carroll: Willie Reilly a great London-based friend of Louth GAA

Willie Reilly, a well known Dromiskin man, who passed away in London recently. (Picture: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Joe Carroll

11 Nov 2022 3:00 PM

Louth GAA had no greater London-based supporter than Willie Reilly. And his support amounted to more than getting a flag out when the county seniors had a National League match at Ruislip, or coming home to his native county for a Louth championship match.

Yes, he did all of those things, but much, much more. It was he who had the ‘welcome’ mat out whenever Louth teams visited, and he was unsparing in his generosity, making sure there was nothing but the very best laid on.

He also took a deep interest in club football in London, serving as chairman of the Brothers Pearse club on a number of occasions, and as President of the London GAA Board, the first Louthman to hold the position.

Tributes paid to Louth and London GAA Stalwart Willie Reilly

Gallery: Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Autumn Finals Day 2

A native of Dromiskin, Willie died recently having been unwell for some time. Aged 86, he had planned to be in Darver a number of weeks back to see a room in the impressive Centre of Excellence dedicated in his name, but ill-health prevented him from travelling.

His family was represented that day by his sister-in-law, Madge, and her daughter, Siobhan. It pleased him, Siobhan said later, to read accounts and see photographs of the day’s events.

Willie would have made a sizeable contribution to the Darver project, and would also have been to the fore when fundraising, through the 2-house draw, for the new county pitch was instigated. He said at the time it was one of his hopes to see the first game played there.

Willie was just 22 when he left this country for London in 1958. It was at a time when work at home was scarce. A strong work etiquette and discipline was required in his new surroundings, employed in the building industry, and he quickly applied it.

Through hard work and determination he established himself as one of the city’s leading contractors based in Kilburn, providing employment for many an Irish emigrant. He was also a diligent worker for the Irish community in the city.

While football was his main interest, he was also a keen racing fan, and to the delight of many back home he was interviewed on TV a few years back, togged out in his best Royal Ascot gear after a horse in which he had an interest passed the post in front.

He was associated with the Unknowns club prior to emigrating, and among the Dromiskin club’s fiercest rivals were parish neighbours, Darver Violunteers.

It could be unique in Louth football that the two clubs followed each other as junior champions, Unknowns winning in 1955 to be succeeded as winners of the Christy Bellew Cup by Volunteers.  The two clubs amalgamated to form St Joseph’s in the early part of the 1960s.

Willie is to be buried in his native parish at a date to be announced.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media