Joe Carroll: Willie Reilly a great London-based friend of Louth GAA

Louth GAA had no greater London-based supporter than Willie Reilly. And his support amounted to more than getting a flag out when the county seniors had a National League match at Ruislip, or coming home to his native county for a Louth championship match.

Yes, he did all of those things, but much, much more. It was he who had the ‘welcome’ mat out whenever Louth teams visited, and he was unsparing in his generosity, making sure there was nothing but the very best laid on.

He also took a deep interest in club football in London, serving as chairman of the Brothers Pearse club on a number of occasions, and as President of the London GAA Board, the first Louthman to hold the position.

A native of Dromiskin, Willie died recently having been unwell for some time. Aged 86, he had planned to be in Darver a number of weeks back to see a room in the impressive Centre of Excellence dedicated in his name, but ill-health prevented him from travelling.

His family was represented that day by his sister-in-law, Madge, and her daughter, Siobhan. It pleased him, Siobhan said later, to read accounts and see photographs of the day’s events.

Willie would have made a sizeable contribution to the Darver project, and would also have been to the fore when fundraising, through the 2-house draw, for the new county pitch was instigated. He said at the time it was one of his hopes to see the first game played there.

Willie was just 22 when he left this country for London in 1958. It was at a time when work at home was scarce. A strong work etiquette and discipline was required in his new surroundings, employed in the building industry, and he quickly applied it.

Through hard work and determination he established himself as one of the city’s leading contractors based in Kilburn, providing employment for many an Irish emigrant. He was also a diligent worker for the Irish community in the city.

While football was his main interest, he was also a keen racing fan, and to the delight of many back home he was interviewed on TV a few years back, togged out in his best Royal Ascot gear after a horse in which he had an interest passed the post in front.

He was associated with the Unknowns club prior to emigrating, and among the Dromiskin club’s fiercest rivals were parish neighbours, Darver Violunteers.

It could be unique in Louth football that the two clubs followed each other as junior champions, Unknowns winning in 1955 to be succeeded as winners of the Christy Bellew Cup by Volunteers. The two clubs amalgamated to form St Joseph’s in the early part of the 1960s.

Willie is to be buried in his native parish at a date to be announced.