This weekend's Local GAA Fixtures

Friday 11th November 2022
Hollywood Developments Division 6
O’Connells vs St. Kevins
Stabannon (7:30PM)
Referee: Damien Connor
John Mitchels vs Wolfe Tones
Darver Pitch 4 (7:30PM)
Referee: Cathal O Brien
Saturday 12th November
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship
St Fechins vs Kilcoole (Wicklow)
Darver (12:30PM)
Referee: Ciarán Flynn
Sunday 13th November 2022
J2AFC Final
Naomh Mairtin vs St Patrick’s
Darver Pitch 1 (2:30PM)
Referee: Cathal O Brien
U 21 Group 1
Roche Emmets vs Ardee St Mary’s
Páirc de Róiste (2:00PM) Referee TBC
U21 Group 3
Geraldines vs St Kevins
Geraldines (12:00PM)
Referee: Paul Finnegan
U21 Group 4
12 00 PM
St Mochtas/St Josephs vs Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers Venue TBC (12:00PM)
Glen Emmets vs St Fechins GAA
Cusack Park (1:00PM)
