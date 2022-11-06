Search

06 Nov 2022

Inside Track: Walkers will be out in strength in memory of Paddy Clarke

Paddy Clarke

Former Louth Senior Football manager Paddy Clarke. (Picture: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Joe Carroll

06 Nov 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The late Paddy Clarke will be commemorated at a walk taking place next Saturday week, November 12. It’s a fundraiser, the proceeds to go towards the Louth GAA Development Fund.

This is appropriate because in a sporting life during which he dedicated himself almost entirely to the GAA, the Drogheda man, who passed away four years ago, attached great importance to the coaching of players at an early age.

He will, of course, be best remembered for the outstanding success he achieved as a club and county team manager.

He led Louth to National League promotion and also a win in the All-Ireland “B” Championship, while victories in several county championships, most notably with Stabannon Parnells and Mattock Rangers in this county, and St Brigid’s in Dublin, had him constantly in demand.

Inside Track: Veteran Heffernan continues to boot home the winners

Colin Keane secures Irish Jockeys Championship following winner at Dundalk

Eugene Judge, who worked alongside Clarke on the sideline with Louth, is one of the organisers of next week’s walk, which begins at the Glen Emmets clubrooms in Tullyallen at 11am, and takes the route through King William’s Glen, crossing the Boyne at the Obelisk Bridge on the way to Oldbridge House. It’s back then to the starting point.

Said Eugene: “No-one will go hungry. We’ll have refreshments for everyone before they set out, and then when they arrive back there’ll be soup and sandwiches at the Glen Emmets clubhouse.”

Sponsorship cards have been distributed, and returns will be collected on the day. Contributions can also be made on Saturday week.

Eugene adds: “Aside from contributing to what is a worthy cause, those taking part, especially former footballers, can catch up with their adversities of other years, have the craic and maybe try to settle an old argument or two. All are welcome to what should be a great day.”    

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media