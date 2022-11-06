Inside Track: Veteran Heffernan continues to boot home the winners

Seamie Heffernan was returning to the weighroom at Dundalk Stadium recently after riding yet another winner for his guv’nor, Aidan O’Brien.

“Well done,” said a punter. To which Heffernan replied, “Someone has to guide them.”

Yes, but when that someone is the best is this country and more than a match for the best in any other country, to say “guiding them” is maybe a little self-depreciating.

The horses are beautifully prepared, but still need to be kept out of trouble, ready to pounce – that’s if they’re not being ridden front the front. This time Heffernan employed waiting tactics.

Londoner was the name of the horse Heffernan rode to the easiest of wins in the card’s feature. He’s a 2-year-old, and though there’s no shortage of precocity in this age-group’s battalion at Ballydoyle, this lad could be one for the notebook.

Now well into the second half of his career, 50-year-old Heffernan was again seen to advantage the following day in Leopardstown, riding another winner for O’Brien.

And he made it three winning days on-the-trot with the easiest of victories in the long-distance race at The Curragh, taking the mount on Emily Dickinson.

All of which makes it a mystery to this racegoer how Heffernan has never landed to No 1 job at Ballydoyle. He’s been in the yard since 1996, and in that time has ridden the winners of ten Irish Classics, four Derbies among them.

There have also been winners in the Epsom Oaks and Derby. It could be that those who are paying most fees have preference for other jockeys.