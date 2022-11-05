Bellurgan secure impressive victory at Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil Finals

The first of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Lú Autumn finals took place in Darver as the girls took centre stage in three superb finals.

The weather during the week had put paid to the original plan of staging the first finals of the year in Stabannon, but thankfully Louth GAA made the astro pitch in Darver available at short notice.

Corn Sheán Mac Cába

The opening game saw the larger rural schools of St Mary’s NS, Knockbridge take on Bellurgan NS for the right to hoist Corn Sheán Mac Cába. Both schools had appeared at the summer finals less than four months ago, with both suffering defeats.

The first half was a tight affair as Bellurgan started the stronger with a goal to show for their early dominance. But the team from Knockbridge slowly took a stranglehold.

Playing with the wind they failed to capitalise on their lion’s share of the possession as Bellurgan defended resolutely with their net-minder, Aoife Morgan, stopping everything that was fired her way. A solitary point before the half-time whistle was St Mary’s only return.

Playing against the wind in the second period, St Mary’s picked up where they left off before the break as they put pressure on the Bellurgan backline. But yet again, the peninsula side held firm as captain Jade Conlon marshalled her defence expertly.

Once the initial storm was weathered, Bellurgan’s midfield took control and wrestled dominance from their opponents and put the Knockbridge side to the sword.

A fine hat-trick of goals from the outstanding player of the game, Ruby Hynes, settled the tie mid-way through the 2nd half. Despite the margin of defeat (5-0 to 0-2) the young Knockbridge girls should take heart from their performance ahead of competitions in the springtime.

Corn Setanta

Corn Setanta was played out in an exhilarating fashion as the smaller rural schools of Muchgrange took on Scoil Naomh Cholmcille from Tullydonnell.

The reigning champions, Muchgrange, were well fancied but fell behind early on when two quick-fire goals, with the aid of the wind, made the second half an uphill struggle after the Tullydonnell midfielders had orchestrated proceedings.

After the change of ends, Muchgrange came out on fire. Midfielder Kate Magee drove her side on with lively forward Saoirse Murphy making herself a nuisance for the Tullydonnell side.

The Cooley side picked off point after point to reduce the deficit as the game wore on. There were times where the goal was at the mercy of the Muchgrange side, but the safer option of a point was taken and this was to prove the downfall of the reigning champs.

When referee, Emma Dunne, blew her final whistle, the Togher side were the team screaming with delight after experiencing the narrowest of victories: 2-2 to 0-7.

Corn Oriel

The final game of the day saw perennial Corn Oriel Champions, St, Mary’s PPS Drogheda, defend their title against a spritely Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire, Ardee.

The first half was a tight affair but the difference at the break was the clinical finishing of the Drogheda side. A goal apiece from Lucy Feely and Saoirse Elmes saw St Mary’s gain the edge with a 2-0 to 0-1 scoreline.

However, as was the case with all games on the day, the team playing with the wind in the second half proved to be the stronger.

The Ardee side took the initiative – and the lead – through the industry of the midfield duo of Abigail Kerin and Yasmin Cawley.

But, yet again, the clinical finishing of the same St Mary’s hotshots of Elmes and Feely cancelled all the efforts of their opponents.

For the last five minutes there was an onslaught on the St Mary’s goal, but the Ardee outfit could not muster the decisive goal they so badly required and in the end they fell short by just the one score.

With a 4-0 to 2-3 final score, the Drogheda side had to work harder this year to claim the title than they have done in any of their previous victories. That was a credit to the hard work and dedication being put in by the Ardee players, their coaches and parents.