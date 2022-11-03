Gallery: Cumann na mBunscoil Finals return with three cracking games in Darver

The first of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Lú Autumn finals took place in Darver as the girls took centre stage in three superb finals.
The weather during had put paid to the original plan of staging the first finals of the year in Stabannon, but thankfully Louth GAA made the astroturf pitch in Darver available at short notice.
In the end it was Bellurgan NS, Scoil Naomh Cholmcille and St Marys PPS that took the honours after a great day's football.
Below is a selection of pictures from the event.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.
