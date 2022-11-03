Search

03 Nov 2022

The weekend's Louth GAA fixtures as Junior and U21 action heats up

GAA notes from clubs around Offaly (January 16)

The weekend's Louth GAA fixtures as Junior and U21 action heats up

Reporter:

reporter

03 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Thursday 3rd November 2022

HE Fresher Football League Division 2 Group 2
University College Dublin vs DKIT
Belfield (Throw in 7PM) 

HE Senior Hurling League Division 3 Group 3
DKIT vs TU Dublin
Dundalk It Grounds (Throw in 7PM)

J2AFC Semi-Final
Naomh Mairtin vs Roche Emmets
Pairc Naomh Mairtin (Throw in 7:30PM)

Friday 4th November 2022

J2AFC Semi-final
St Patrick’s vs Cooley Kickhams
Páirc Eamoin (Throw in 8PM)

J2BFC Final
Sean O’Mahonys vs Mattock Rangers
Darver Pitch 1 (Throw in 7:30PM)

Provisional Louth National League fixtures announced

Saturday 5th November 2022

RS Awards - U13 Hurling Tournament Roinn C Final
Boardsmill vs St Fechins GAA
Boardsmill (throw in 12PM)

AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship
Cooley Kickhams vs Naomh Barróg
Dowdallshill (Throw in 1:30PM) 

U16 Division 1 League Final
St Josephs vs St Fechins
Darver Pitch 1 (Throw in 6PM)

U16 Division 3 League Final
Kilkerley Emmets vs Roche Emmets GFC
Darver Pitch 1 (Throw in 4PM) 

Gallery: Cumann na mBunscoil Finals return with three cracking games in Darver

Sunday 6th November 2022

U21 Group 1

Cooley Kickhams vs Newtown Blues
Fr McEvoy Park (Throw in 2PM)

U21 Group 2

St Brides vs St Patrick’s
Páirc an Chuinnigh (Throw in 2PM)

Clan na nGael vs Naomh Mairtin
Pairc Clan na Gael (Throw in 2PM)

U21 Group 3

Geraldines vs Naomh Fionnbarra
Geraldines (Throw in 2PM)

St. Kevins vs Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi
Páirc Chaoimhín Naofa (Throw in 2PM)

U21 Group 4

St Fechins vs O’Connells/Stabannon Parnells
Páirc Naomh Feichin (Throw in 2PM)

Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers vs Glen Emmets
Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers (2PM)

AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship
Na Dúnta vs Ardee St. Mary’s 
TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (Throw in 2PM)

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media