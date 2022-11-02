Provisional Louth National League fixtures announced

After a year to remember last season where the Louth Footballers gained a second promotion in as many seasons, the 2023 National League looks set to be Mickey Harte's toughest challenge to date as they go into battle with some the country's top sides in Division 2.

At the very least, it looks as though Louth have been handed a decent itinerary, with four home games next year according to the draft NFL fixtures list which was unveiled this morning by LMFM.

The Wee County look set to begin their campaign on the road when they face Clare on January 29th. Given the quality opposition in this league, a victory here will be seen as a must for both sides.

In round two Louth will host All Ireland Semi-finalists and Ulster Champions Derry, a clash which is sure to show us all how much progress the Boys in Red have made. Can they put it up to one of the best teams the country has to offer?

Round three will be another make or break fixture in what will be a repeat of the Division Three Final, as Limerick make the journey east. Having accounted for the Treaty County in that final, it is a match supporters will be hopeful of getting a positive result from.

The midway point of the league sees the most tasty encounter to date, as Harte brings his side down the road to Navan for a crunch derby encounter with Meath. Now under the management of former Sunday Game mainstay Colm O'Rourke, this is a fixture that is sure to get national exposure.

Up next will be two home ties in a row for the Wee County against the two sides that put Louth to the sword in last year's championship. First up is a duel with Kildare before Cork make the long trip east.

The biggest task of all is their final encounter, with Louth on the road to face Dublin at Croke Park. At this stage; supporters, players and management will be hopeful that they have already done enough to survive and won't need to upset the Dubs on home soil to stay in the division.

Of course at this stage, this is just a provisional list. Counties have been given until next week to make observations, but very little, if any changes, are expected to the proposed fixtures.

The Full set of Louth NFL fixtures are below.

NFL Fixtures 2023

Clare vs Louth

Louth vs Derry

Louth vs Limerick

Meath vs Louth

Louth vs Kildare

Louth vs Cork

Dublin vs Louth