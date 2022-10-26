Search

26 Oct 2022

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

26 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

21.10.22

1. Trap 4    IM FROM ARMAGH      29.39  Owned & trained by Kieran Lonergan

2. Trap 6    MOSSROW DE DE       21.79  Owned & trained by Kieran Nugent & Seamus Nugent

3. Trap 6    CONFIDENT FIONA     29.73  Owned by Georgina Gibbons & trained by Declan Crossan

4. Trap 1    TULLYMURRY SOCKS  21.88   Owned by Eamon Maginn & trained by Damian Maginn

5. Trap 4    FRIDAYS STYLE          29.15  Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

6. Trap 1    WEE SOLARINO         29.48   Owned & trained by Kevin O’Hagan & Eugene McKenna

7. Trap 1    AROUND THE BAY      21.64   Owned & trained by Jim Robinson

8. Trap 4    CANADA GOOSE        28.98   Owned by Stephen Townsley & trained by Martin Lanney

22.10.22

1. Trap 4    CORNAMADDYFALCON   29.06  Owned & trained by Darragh Robinson

2. Trap 1    GUNSMITH ROGER        29.43  Owned by Colin Lynch & John Lynch and trained by John Downey

3. Trap 5    TOMMYS EMMA             21.37  Owned & trained by Martin Lanney

4. Trap 4    BOULEVARD PRINCE     21.55  Owned by Honor McHutcheon & Graham Kelly and trained by Graham Kelly

5. Trap 5    MAXLITE                      21.63  Owned by Sean Adams & trained by Tony Maxwell

6. Trap 3    DOUBLE EDGE              21.45  Owned & trained by Master Manus Maxwell

7. Trap 3    HILLSTREET PUMA        30.41  Owned by Patrick O’Connor & trained by P.J. Tynan

8. Trap 3    JAMESON ACT              21.12  Owned by Martin Gleeson & trained by  Willie Connolly

9. Trap 3    CORDUFF MAN             28.68  Owned & trained by Laurence Jones      

