The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
21.10.22
1. Trap 4 IM FROM ARMAGH 29.39 Owned & trained by Kieran Lonergan
2. Trap 6 MOSSROW DE DE 21.79 Owned & trained by Kieran Nugent & Seamus Nugent
3. Trap 6 CONFIDENT FIONA 29.73 Owned by Georgina Gibbons & trained by Declan Crossan
4. Trap 1 TULLYMURRY SOCKS 21.88 Owned by Eamon Maginn & trained by Damian Maginn
5. Trap 4 FRIDAYS STYLE 29.15 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
6. Trap 1 WEE SOLARINO 29.48 Owned & trained by Kevin O’Hagan & Eugene McKenna
7. Trap 1 AROUND THE BAY 21.64 Owned & trained by Jim Robinson
8. Trap 4 CANADA GOOSE 28.98 Owned by Stephen Townsley & trained by Martin Lanney
22.10.22
1. Trap 4 CORNAMADDYFALCON 29.06 Owned & trained by Darragh Robinson
2. Trap 1 GUNSMITH ROGER 29.43 Owned by Colin Lynch & John Lynch and trained by John Downey
3. Trap 5 TOMMYS EMMA 21.37 Owned & trained by Martin Lanney
4. Trap 4 BOULEVARD PRINCE 21.55 Owned by Honor McHutcheon & Graham Kelly and trained by Graham Kelly
5. Trap 5 MAXLITE 21.63 Owned by Sean Adams & trained by Tony Maxwell
6. Trap 3 DOUBLE EDGE 21.45 Owned & trained by Master Manus Maxwell
7. Trap 3 HILLSTREET PUMA 30.41 Owned by Patrick O’Connor & trained by P.J. Tynan
8. Trap 3 JAMESON ACT 21.12 Owned by Martin Gleeson & trained by Willie Connolly
9. Trap 3 CORDUFF MAN 28.68 Owned & trained by Laurence Jones
