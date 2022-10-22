Simultaneous Halloween firework displays to take place in Omeath and Warrenpoint

Trick-or-Treaters are in for a spectacular event as simultaneous firework displays take place in Omeath and Warrenpoint on Halloween night.

Sinn Féin Councillors Antóin Watters and Mickey Ruane (Newry, Mourne and Down) together with Omeath Tidy Towns have organised the inaugural Cross Border Fireworks display which will see simultaneous displays in Omeath and Warrenpoint on Halloween night at 7.30pm.

Cllr Watters said: “Cllr Ruane, Omeath Tidy Towns and I have been working on this over the past number of months and we are delighted to see it coming to fruition.

“As Co-Chair of the Louth Newry Mourne and Down Strategic Alliance I am really looking forward to this event.

“This is an exciting new event for our communities that will attract tourism, boost local business and strengthen the economy.

“The communities in Omeath and Warrenpoint have worked together for decades and this event will bring them even closer.

“This will be a fun and safe evening for all the family so everyone is welcome.

“This is the inaugural year and we hope to make it even bigger and better next year.

“It is exciting time for the region with the progress being made on the Narrow Water Bridge.

“We are hoping for a positive funding announcement in the near future which will bring that yet another step future.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in Omeath on Halloween Night as we celebrate the date with our neighbours in Warrenpoint.”