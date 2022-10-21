Camile Thai restaurant has arrived in Louth

Camile Thai Kitchen is celebrating its continued expansion with the official opening of its first restaurant in Co. Louth.

Customers in Drogheda will be the first to benefit from this exciting rollout, with the full range of signature dishes including the all-new limited edition Honey Crispy Chicken Bao created in partnership with Professional Rugby Player and OpenHive Beekeeper Jack McGrath, now available for dine in, delivery and collection on the Camile Thai App.

Leading the way in food innovation, technology and sustainability, working with local producers and chefs is at the heart of Camile’s community-focused goals, offering authentic and healthy, cooked to order dishes that use only the freshest quality ingredients, a spokesperson for Camile said.

A firm favourite with Thai food enthusiasts and novices alike, the award-winning menu has something for everyone from vegans and vegetarians to those counting calories and carbon footprints.

Helmed by Gijo Peedikamala in partnership with seasoned Camile Thai franchisee Paul Abraham and supported by Camile Food Group CEO, Brody Sweeney, this latest addition brings the total number of Camile Thai restaurants across the island of Ireland to 37, creating 20 new jobs in the local area.

Commenting on the opening of the new outlet, which is located in the Southgate Shopping Centre, Camile Thai Kitchen Managing Director, Daniel Greene said: “We’re delighted to be expanding the Camile offering with the opening of our first kitchen in Co.Louth – making good mood Thai food available to more people across Ireland, whatever their lifestyle choices.

“We’ve observed a significant growth in demand from customers for the authentic flavours and quality of our dishes, but also for the diversity of choice available across our award-winning menu as well as our continued commitment to the development of sustainable communities, so we’re thrilled to be joining Drogheda’s developing restaurant scene.”

Responsively developed by the award-winning restaurant group to deliver value and choice to customers impacted by the increased cost of living, a range of great value deals featuring a host of signature dishes including lunch combo deals for €9.50 and Camile app main course dish specials for as little as €6.99, will also be available.

Camile Thai Kitchen was the first takeaway food brand in Europe to deliver 100% compostable packaging, trialling takeaway food delivered by drone and along with nutritional information, the first in Ireland to display the Carbon Footprint of each dish on its menus and website.

With plans for further expansion over the coming months, developments in the area of technology are set to include automated robotic kitchen operations as the Group continues to invest in innovative solutions to drive positive change in local communities across Ireland.

Camile Thai Kitchen is now open in Unit 18, Southgate Shopping Centre, Drogheda, A92 C582 Download the Camile Thai App to view the menu and place your order or visit www.camile.ie.