Knockbridge Brownies visit Corderry Fruit Farm pumpkin patch
Knockbridge Brownies held a fundraiser recently, where they held a raffle, bake sale and a guess how many sweets in the jar that they took into school.
It was a busy day for the girls, welcoming everyone and helping out. Over €1,200 was raised in the event. As a reward the brownies were taken to Corderry Fruit Farm pumpkin patch last Saturday.
The money raised will be used to pay for the bus to take the older girls on pack holiday, which is a two night trip to an Irish Girl Guide cottage. It will also help to pay for the bus for the younger ones to go see Santa Clause at Causey Farm.
Well done to everyone at Knockbridge Brownies for such good work!
