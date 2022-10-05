Search

05 Oct 2022

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Reporter:

reporter

05 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

30.09.22

1.  Trap 2 STEMPSH                   22.08    Owned by Henry Holcroft & Fergal McGuinness and trained by Graham Kelly              

2.  Trap 2 RAVENSWOOD CHICA 21.57    Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber

3.  Trap 1 TAHINA BLUE             28.80    Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin

4.  Trap 2 JEFFERSON CITY        22.00    Owned by Cumberland-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney

5.  Trap 1 KNIGH CROSS           21.74    Owned by Hit-The-Road-Syndicate & trained by P.J. Tynan

6.  Trap 6 JETTS PANDA            29.32     Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane

7.  Trap 3 CORDUFF MAN          28.76     Owned & trained by Laurence Jones

8.  Trap 2 CULLENTRA QUEEN   21.53     Owned by Fancy-Your-Chances-Syndicate & trained by Oliver Bray

01.10.22

1.  Trap 2 ROBBIES BEAR         29.95     Owned & trained by Shea Campbell

2.  Trap 5 DREENAN SAL          21.85     Owned & trained by Patrick Kerr and Philip Kerr

3.  Trap 1 SKRYNE FLYER         29.19     Owned & trained by Dominic J Hegarty

4.  Trap 3 JETTS SABBATH       29.68     Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane

5.  Trap 2 COOLOGUE ROGER  28.89     Owned & trained by Michael Farrell

6.  Trap 1 DRUMNAFERN BLUE 29.00     Owned & trained by Emmett Skeffington

7.  Trap 5 FRIDAYS ESKE         30.14    Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

8.  Trap 5 BERETTA MILLER      30.63    Owned & trained by Graham Kelly

9.  Trap 5 BRANNOCK VILLA     30.75    Owned & trained by John McCann

10 Trap 4 FRIDAYS FAIRONE    21.74    Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

11 Trap 4 MATTS MEMORY       21.47    Owned & trained by Ryan Nugent and Darragh Nugent

12 Trap 3 STEFANS ROCK        28.58    Owned & trained by Shea Campbell  

