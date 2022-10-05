The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
30.09.22
1. Trap 2 STEMPSH 22.08 Owned by Henry Holcroft & Fergal McGuinness and trained by Graham Kelly
2. Trap 2 RAVENSWOOD CHICA 21.57 Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber
3. Trap 1 TAHINA BLUE 28.80 Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin
4. Trap 2 JEFFERSON CITY 22.00 Owned by Cumberland-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney
5. Trap 1 KNIGH CROSS 21.74 Owned by Hit-The-Road-Syndicate & trained by P.J. Tynan
6. Trap 6 JETTS PANDA 29.32 Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane
7. Trap 3 CORDUFF MAN 28.76 Owned & trained by Laurence Jones
8. Trap 2 CULLENTRA QUEEN 21.53 Owned by Fancy-Your-Chances-Syndicate & trained by Oliver Bray
01.10.22
1. Trap 2 ROBBIES BEAR 29.95 Owned & trained by Shea Campbell
2. Trap 5 DREENAN SAL 21.85 Owned & trained by Patrick Kerr and Philip Kerr
3. Trap 1 SKRYNE FLYER 29.19 Owned & trained by Dominic J Hegarty
4. Trap 3 JETTS SABBATH 29.68 Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane
5. Trap 2 COOLOGUE ROGER 28.89 Owned & trained by Michael Farrell
6. Trap 1 DRUMNAFERN BLUE 29.00 Owned & trained by Emmett Skeffington
7. Trap 5 FRIDAYS ESKE 30.14 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
8. Trap 5 BERETTA MILLER 30.63 Owned & trained by Graham Kelly
9. Trap 5 BRANNOCK VILLA 30.75 Owned & trained by John McCann
10 Trap 4 FRIDAYS FAIRONE 21.74 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
11 Trap 4 MATTS MEMORY 21.47 Owned & trained by Ryan Nugent and Darragh Nugent
12 Trap 3 STEFANS ROCK 28.58 Owned & trained by Shea Campbell
