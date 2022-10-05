Missed goal efforts prove costly for Stabannon as Junior decider ends in a stalemate

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Final

Stabannon Parnells 0-10 Glyde Rangers 1-7

It’s a cliché, one which is overused in sports pages, as well as radio and tv reports around the world. A game of two halves. A simple saying that just sums up this thrilling Junior decider.

Stabannon looked to be cruising, Derek Crilly rolling back the years and acting as provider for David Cluskey and Harry Butterly. Three goal chances for Aonghus Giggins came and went too, a chance to go out of site. In the end these misses proved costly.

Glyde lacked much up front but were dealt a late lifeline when Tadgh Kellett struck the net just before half time to leave it at 0-8 to 1-2. Game on.

They upped the intensity in the second half, coupled with a series of Stabannon misses they gained clarity and pushed for victory. But in the end, nobody was able to grab the winner, despite almost five minutes of added time. Instead, we will have to do it all again this Saturday. Once more at the Grove ( Throw in 4PM).

It was the men from Tallanstown that started the final the brighter. They dominated the possession stakes in the opening ten minutes, nicely going through the phases and working hard to turn defence into attack.

Dion Conlon was a constant threat for his side, winning a couple of vital marks, along with crucial turnovers around the middle and acted as Glyde’s main avenue of turning defence into attack.

However they weren’t making this time on the ball count on the scoreboard, finishing the half with five wides and two dropped short. They went 17 minutes before raising a white flag, all while their opponents took almost every opportunity that fell their way.

David Cluskey got the scoring underway on five minutes, as Stabannon rattled off five unanswered scores to take an early lead by the end of the first quarter. Cluskey grabbing two and Harry Butterly three, all from play.

While not getting a huge amount of ball, when in possession the Parnells moved it at speed. Crilly and to a lesser extent Sean Reynolds, the men tasked with launching the ball long towards the in-form duo of Butterly and Cluskey, who seemed capable of creating endless space. All while blasting over points from all angles.

It could have and really should have been worse for the men in Blue, with veteran Aonghus Giggins coming close to driving the ball into the net on three occasions before the clock had even reached 20 minutes.

Following a kick out turnover the ball fell nicely into his hands. He seemed to to be brought down as he ploughed his way goalward, with fans and reporters alike falling silent as we awaited the the referee's whistle.

But the opinions of spectators and media personnel alike mean nothing. It’s the view of the man in the middle, on this occasion Stephen Fitzpatrick, that matters. And he waved play on.

Giggins remained a top target man on the edge of the square for that constant bombardment of long, direct ball from midfield, grabbing his side’s next two points. But both efforts from close range should have hit the net, one fisted over, the other kicked over. A let off for Glyde.

Playmaker Dion Conlon finally got his team off the mark and a free from Oisin Lynch soon followed, however it already looked like this game may be slipping away from them.

They needed a lifeline to keep their promotion hopes intact and got it with almost the last piece of action in the first half.

Brain Duffy and Ciaran Sheridan combined nicely with some impressive solo runs to get the ball across the field and into the hands of Tadgh Kellett, who blasted the ball home to narrow the deficit at the break to three, 0-8 to 1-2. Somehow, they were right back into contention.

Stabannon ended up adding to their tally shortly after the restart, via the evergreen newcomer to the parish Derek Crilly. But from here they went 21 minutes without a score, further opening the door for a Glyde Rangers comeback.

Maybe helped by Jack McKeever switching back to a deeper role, closer to the wing back position he has held throughout the championship, Rangers looked a bit sharper on the ball. Conlon, Ciaran Sheridan (2) and Lynch grabbing scores to leave the teams level after 48 minutes, the first time since Stabannon opened the scoring.

That’s not to say Parnells weren’t creating opportunities of their own. In fact they doubled down on the high ball tactics from the start of the second half with the in-form Cluskey replaced by the towering Colm Giggins.

Harry Butterly was still about to run the Tallanstown defence ragged, but his chances were now coming from place balls rather then from open play. His four misses in a row stopping them from increasing their early advantage.

Keeping with the theme of Stabannon failing to grab the highly sought-after goal, they would once again come close on 46 minutes, this time even getting it past David Brennan in the Glyde net.

Sadly for their supporters, this didn’t see the umpire raise his green flag, as Crilly ended up handpassing it into the net as he tried to set up a teammate, forcing the goal to be disallowed.

Yet after six chances had gone abegging, they finally hit the target through none other then Harry Butterly, only for it to be quickly negated by an Alan Kirk free. With six minutes of normal time to play it was anybody’s game.

Robbie Callaghan and Lynch missed chances to go in front late into the contest, however it was another big call by Stephen Fitzpatrick that was the main topic of conversation as supporters left the ground.

Deep into injury time the veteran attacker looked to have been fouled for another penalty by two Glyde Rangers defenders only for the referee to wave away his pleas for a second time in the match.

Neither team ending up finding an illusive winner, leaving the sides to clash once more next weekend.

Stabannon: Anthony Briscoe; Daniel Clinton, Sean Halpenny, Ryan Halpenny; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, Johnny McGee; Derek Crilly (0-1), Niall Cluskey; Bobby Butterly, Sean Reynolds, David Cluskey (0-2); Harry Butterly (0-5, 0-1 free), Aonghus Giggins (0-2), Barry McCoy. Subs: Colm Giggins for Cluskey (33), Robbie Callaghan for S McCoy (39), Thomas Campbell for Lynch (56), Fintan Martin for A Giggins (63).

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Fiachra Sheridan, Conor McCullagh, Cian Sheridan; Tadgh Kellett (1-0), Niall Sharkey, Gerard Bourton; Pauric Kearney, Dion Conlon (0-2) Ciaran Sheridan (0-2); Jack McKeever, Alan Kirk (0-1 free), Ultan Larney; Conor Sheridan, Brian Duffy, Oisin Lynch (0-2, 0-1 free). Subs: Killian Scott for F Sheridan (20), Barry Sharkey for Larne (51).

Referee: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael)