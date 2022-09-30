Glyde make experience count with clinical performance to book Junior final spot

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Semi-final

GLYDE RANGERS 2-13 WOLFE TONES 2-8



Glyde Rangers made it two championship wins in six days to reach the Louth Junior final. Lann Léire on Tuesday night and Wolfe Tones were dealt with late last Sunday night.



There was a clarity and directness to both Rangers' performances, but especially in the semi-final victory. Having gone close three times in the last six seasons and missing out on the last two finals, enough was enough for the Tallanstown men on the night.

In contrast, Tones were playing in the first semi-final since 1993 and that gulf of big game experience caught up with the youthful Drogheda side at times while Glyde could navigate the pressure periods better and as a result, they will take on Stabannon Parnells this Saturday in the Grove (Throw in 4PM).

Glyde's directness could be down to their style of play under manager Gus Flynn. The Mattock man’s placement of Ciaráin Sheridan at the edge of the square has been key this season and was further enhanced when Brian Duffy swapped positions in game with Sheridan.

With the game close, Conor Sheridan landed another diagonal ball in his cousin's direction and to be fair to Reece Owens at full back, he was dealing well with the constant shelling until the tactic finally paid off.

Gathering the ball and on his left side Sheridan fired home and gave the Tallanstown men the edge at half time.

Rory Taaffe was keeping Tones in touch with two first half marks, but when he laid the ball off to the onrushing Niall Smith it looked like the sides would go in level at the break.

However, Smith popped the ball to Chris Cudden who hit the butt of the post. Crucially Glyde would lead 1-4 to 0-4 at half time.



After the break, Glyde landed the first four points after the restart. That show of determination allowed them to weather Tone's bright patch when Cudden finally hit the back of the net, rebounding home a Taaffe effort that hit the crossbar.

That revival would be short lived for Jay Finnegan’s and Martin Rice’s side, as the lively Oisín Lynch rasped home to make it 2-8 to 1-5.

Not knowing when they are beaten Tones rallied again through Cudden when he nipped in at the front post for his second, but the excellent Alan Kirk and Lynch would respond to close the game out and see Glyde into the showpiece event at this grade.

And who could deny them that piece of joy after a difficult few days for the club off the field. They will have to dig deep into the wells, given the final will be their third fixture in 12 days.

But having shown great battling qualities in those ties, they are sure to be armed and ready for another scrap.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Gerard Bourton, Conor McCullagh, Fiachra Sheridan; Tadhg Kellett (0-1), Niall Sharkey, Jack McKeever; Brian Duffy (0-1), Dion Conlon (0-1); Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk (0-5, 0-3 frees), Ultan Larney (0-1); Conor Sheridan, Ciaráin Sheridan (1-1), Oisín Lynch (1-2, 0-1 frees). Subs: Céin Sheridan for Bourton (HT), Killian Scott (0-1) for B Brennan (HT), Gerard Farrell for F Sheridan (49), Barry Sharkey for McKeever (55).

WOLFE TONES: Johnny Lynch; Taidgh Rock, Reece Owens, Liam Gaffney; Sam Kelly (0-1), Alan Fanning, Emmet Judge; Seán McQuail, Patrick Fanning; Chris Cudden (2-0), Seán Flanagan, Garrett Cooney; Niall Smith, Rory Taaffe (0-3, 0-2 marks), Darren Weldon (0-1 free). Subs: Adam Gartland (0-1) for McQuail (23), Jordan Duffy for Weldon (45), Danny Byrne for Fanning (47), Eoghan Brennan (0-2, 0-1 free) for Gaffney (49).

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).