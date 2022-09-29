St Kevins continue their upward curve with huge victory over Roche Emmets

CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Championship Semi Final

St Kevins 2-13 Roche Emmets 1-9

That old adage “goals win games” comes to mind, as St Kevins became the first team to secure their place in the Intermediate Football Championship final, at the expense of Roche Emmets in Sunny Ardee on Saturday evening.

Two goals from the Phillipstown side in the first quarter went a long way in deciding the outcome of this contest, as both sides tried to settle into the contest.

That early exchange did not stop supporters from being treated to some fine shooting, with Cameron Maher curling over a free kick inside two minutes for the Kevins.

Roche Emmets’ slow and lateral build up saw them maintain possession slightly better. But their lack of penetration meant they had to rely on some magnificent shooting from marksman Barry O’Hare and the forward obliged, as a David Quigley turnover at the other end, saw O’Hare kick over brilliantly from distance to level things up after four minutes.

St Kevins tried to hit Roche on the break when they turned the Emmets attack over, and a Karl Martin interception from a loose kick pass, led to Tom Mathews and TJ Doheny combining for the latter to put the Phillipstown side back in front, in a move which once again involved Cameron Maher, who finished 28 possessions over the hour in another commanding performance from centre half back.

In an attack which saw Roche move the ball over and back in the final third for two minutes, with Liam Dawe, James McDonnell and Shane Byrne all involved, Daire Reilly levelled things up again with a terrific effort from distance, leaving it at 0-2 each after 15 minutes.

The game was set up for a tit for tat, score for score encounter. However, the Kevins upped the gear and following incisive play from Evan Maher and Seanie Crosbie, Shane Meade once again punched a whole in a defence with his low shot catching Roche keeper Evin Quigley unawares as it hit the bottom corner for the opening major of the contest.

With Roche rocked, Seanie Crosbie stopped low to win the subsequent kickout, before a long searching ball found his brother Lee in the square. The full forward held off David Quigley before firing the ball to the roof of the net for a second goal, making it 2-2 to 0-2 in his side’s favour in the blink of an eye.

Despite the two goals and winning 11 out of 16 kickouts in the first half, the Kevins were guilty of some sloppy use of possession at times, and with Roche with Barry O’Hare in fine form were still in contention.

Another wonderful O’Hare strike from an obtuse angle, along with points from the Byrne brothers Mark and Shane, had Roche there and there abouts at 2-3 to 0-5 after 23 minutes. Tom Mathews was the point scorer for the Kevins.

Barry O’Hare traded scores with Karl Martin to leave four between the sides at the break, at 2-4 to 0-6.

Roche tried their utmost, despite losing influential midfielder Glen Stewart to a first half clash of heads. Jamie O’Hare’s side introduced Mikey McCourt at half time, moving him into full forward where he was picked up by Seanie Crosbie of the Kevins.

McCourt did cause some problems in the square as Roche decided to kick direct in the second period, with Seanie Crosbie and Finbarr Lynch making last ditch defensive interventions.

Another sub, Kevin Callaghan also merits mention after kicking a fine second half point, with O’Hare continuing to convert frees. McCourt did manage a consolation goal late on for his efforts. While keeper Evin Quigley produced two smart saves, denying Karl Martin and Lee Crosbie.

Yet, there were no doubts about the outcome. Anything Barry O’Hare could do in the first half, was matched by Lee Crosbie of the Kevins in the second half, as the forward struck six second half points, as Thomas Mac Namee’s side saw the game out.

Evan Maher who finished with 30 possessions over the hour, also found the range alongside TJ Doheny (0-2) as the Kevins booked a IFC final date with Cooley Kickhams next week.

St Kevins: Danny Crosbie; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Dylan Maher; Darren McMullan, Cameron Maher (0-1 free), Shane Meade (1-0); Evan Maher (0-1), Seanie Crosbie; Karl Martin (0-1), TJ Doheny (0-3), Patrick Clarke; Keelan Maher, Lee Crosbie (1-6, 0-1 free), Tom Mathews (0-1). Subs: Adam Khan for Clarke (36), Cian Callan for Martin (53), Brian Callaghan for Meade (58).

Roche Emmets: Evin Quigley; Aidan Grant, David Quigley, Harry O’Connell; Sean Dawe, James McDonnell, Caoimhin Reilly; Glen Stewart, Peter Lynch; Daire Reilly (0-1), Liam Dawe, Gerard Browne; Mark Byrne (0-1), Barry O’Hare (0-5, 0-2 frees), Shane Byrne (0-1 mark). Subs: Mikey McCourt (1-0) for Stewart (HT), David O’Connell for Daire Reilly (33), Kevin Callaghan (0-1) for Liam Dawe (43), Mark Reynolds for Grant (52).

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Mairtin).