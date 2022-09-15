Search

15 Sept 2022

Golf ball

The latest results from Ardee Golf Club

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

15 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

Saturday 10th September, 18 Hole Stroke (Sponsored by Ardee Golf Club)

1st       Mark Lowth        43 pts

2nd      Derek Breagy     42 pts

3rd       Cathal McQuill    41 pts

Gross    Paul Wisniewski  33 pts

Sunday 11th September, Men’s Fourball sponsored by McGoeys Pharmacy

1st       Paul Wisniewski & Killian Smyth     44 pts

2nd      Aidan Hand & Martin Bannon         43 pts

3rd      Gerard Caffrey & Calum Caffrey     42 pts (ob9)

ARDEE LADIES

Wednesday 7th September, 18 Holes Stableford (sponsored by Callaghan Butchers)

Class A Winner        Geraldine Keogh          69 pts

Class A Runner Up   Liz Halpenny               74 pts

Class B Winner        Elizabeth O’Donoghue  71 pts

Class B Runner Up   Noeleen Cunningham   73 pts

Class C Winner        Angela Finnegan          73 pts

Class C Runner Up   Lorraine McMahon        73 pts

Local News

