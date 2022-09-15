The latest results from Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 10th September, 18 Hole Stroke (Sponsored by Ardee Golf Club)
1st Mark Lowth 43 pts
2nd Derek Breagy 42 pts
3rd Cathal McQuill 41 pts
Gross Paul Wisniewski 33 pts
Sunday 11th September, Men’s Fourball sponsored by McGoeys Pharmacy
1st Paul Wisniewski & Killian Smyth 44 pts
2nd Aidan Hand & Martin Bannon 43 pts
3rd Gerard Caffrey & Calum Caffrey 42 pts (ob9)
ARDEE LADIES
Wednesday 7th September, 18 Holes Stableford (sponsored by Callaghan Butchers)
Class A Winner Geraldine Keogh 69 pts
Class A Runner Up Liz Halpenny 74 pts
Class B Winner Elizabeth O’Donoghue 71 pts
Class B Runner Up Noeleen Cunningham 73 pts
Class C Winner Angela Finnegan 73 pts
Class C Runner Up Lorraine McMahon 73 pts
