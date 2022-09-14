Search

14 Sept 2022

North Louth: Cooley gets a new community bus

Patrica Cassidy of TFI Local Link, Harry McCarthy, Meliswa Mpame, Eanan Brady, Patsy Murphy with members of the Cooley Mens Shed

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 Sept 2022 9:30 PM

On Tuesday the Cooley Complex group took ownership of a new community bus after a long three year wait. 

The application was made in 2018 and was granted in 2019 but due to Covid use of the bus was put on hold until this week. 

The bus was purchased with funds made available through the CLAR rural investment scheme as  Chair of Cooley Complex Harry McCarthy explained: 

“Cooley is the only place in Louth that’s in the CLAR area, it was put into the CLAR area in 2002 when the foot and mouth was here.

“So that means we’re eligible for a lot of grants and we’ve gotten a lot of grants through it in Cooley.”

Harry says all maintenance and insurance on the bus will be paid for by TFI Local Link so any group wishing to use the bus will only have to pay for fuel. 

“It’s available to everybody, any clubs or groups that want to use it as transport for a day out or a tour, to mass or bingo., we want it used as much as possible.

“We’re encouraging every group or club in the area to have a driver so they can book the bus.”

The group are looking for volunteers in the local community  to drive the bus, and anyone who is interested can contact the Cooley Complex on 042 937 6602.

