Search

09 Sept 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

reporter

09 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

NFL
BILLS @ RAMS
SKY SPORTS, 1.20AM

SOCCER
DERRY CITY V BOHEMIANS
RTE2, 7.45PM

SOCCER
BURNLEY V NORWICH
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

RUGBY
BRISTOL V BATH
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM

O’Donnell not feeling the pressure as the fight for Europe places intensifies

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

SOCCER
FULHAM V CHELSEA
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM

CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA
EUROSPORT 1, 11.30AM

HORSE RACING
FROM LEOPARDSTOWN
RTE2, 2.30PM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V WOLVES
PREMIER SPORT 1, 3PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

The Commentary Box: Defensive woes and endless injuries starting to haunt Dundalk

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8AM

HORSE RACING
FROM THE CURRAGH
RTE, 1.30PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
CRYSTAL PAL V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

RUGBY
GLOUCESTER V WASPS
BT SPORT 1, 3PM

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media