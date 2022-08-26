Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
GOLF
EUROPEAN MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
HORSE RACING
FROM TIPPERARY
TG4, 4.30PM
GOLF
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5.30P
CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA
EUROSPORT 1, 1.45PM
SOCCER
LUTON V SHEFFIELD UTD
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 6.30AM
RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V ARGENTINA
SKY SPORTS, 8.35AM
SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V MAN UTD
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V BOURNEMOUTH
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V FULHAM
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
SOCCER
DUNDEE UTD V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
GOLF
EUROPEAN MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SOCCER
WOLVES V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
NOTTS FOREST V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GOLF
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.