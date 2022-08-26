Search

26 Aug 2022

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Patrick Flaherty (Sports Editor)

26 Aug 2022 11:00 AM

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

GOLF
EUROPEAN MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

HORSE RACING
FROM TIPPERARY
TG4, 4.30PM

GOLF
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5.30P

CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA
EUROSPORT 1, 1.45PM

SOCCER
LUTON V SHEFFIELD UTD
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 6.30AM

RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V ARGENTINA
SKY SPORTS, 8.35AM

SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V MAN UTD
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V BOURNEMOUTH
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM

SOCCER
ARSENAL V FULHAM
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

SOCCER
DUNDEE UTD V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

GOLF
EUROPEAN MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

SOCCER
WOLVES V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
NOTTS FOREST V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

GOLF
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

