The latest results from Greenore Golf club

Sunday 21 August Captains 12 hole Prize
Winner: Marie McAnallen (17) 27pts
Saturday 13/20 August Special Competition Strokeplay
Overall Winner: Jane Fegan (23) 73+80 153
Overall Gross: Kay McCartan (10) 91 + 90 181
Winner 1st 18: Celine Griffin (25) 72
Winner 2nd 18: Marian Jordan(28) 77
Thursday 18th August Open s/f
Winner: Noreen Craven (20) 40pts
Runner Up: Bernadette Heaney (55) 39pts
Thursday 11th August Open s/f
Winner: Rita Mulligan (29) 41pts
Runner Up: Ann McArdle (55) 40pts
Saturday 6 August 2022 Singles s/f
Winner: Marie Fegan (27) 41pts
Runner Up: Lisa Crudden (27) 41pts
Thursday 4th August Open s/f sponsored by Gift & Art Gallery Dundalk
Winner: Joan Hardy (50) 38pts
Runner Up: Celine Griffin (26) 38pts
Best Gross: K. Shaw (10) 28 gross pts
Third: Karen Webb (48) 38pts
Visitor: J. Rainey (25) 36pts
