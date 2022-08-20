Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Huge numbers enjoy Children's Summer Camp

A huge thanks to Sheila Boylan for all her work in yet another successful golf camp. This year our attendees got try their hand at tennis as well.

Mannan Castle Juvenile Golf Club would like to thank Manna Castle Ladies, Gents and Senior club and also Carrickmacross Tennis Club, in particular Johnny Williams, John Simpson, Barry and Cathy Martin, the committee and volunteers for all their assistance a fun filled Junior academy camp.

Special mentions to goes to Tommy and staff for all the catering, our Professional Kevin McGivern and visiting PRO from Warrenpoint Tara Gribben, Anna Brennan, Simon Kelly, as well as Cameron, Graeme and Sandra Etherington.

It was also great to see Captain Michael O’Rourke, Lady Captain Siobhan Downey and President Deanna MacGuinness attending and assisting in the running of the event.

Finally thank you to all the 84 children who made the Camp such a fantastic success by their attendance and excellent behaviour. They are a very talented bunch of kids, well done to you all. We are presently open for membership of both juvenile golf club and tennis club.

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday Open 4th August: 1st Con Hanneffy 42pts, 2nd Daire Martin 41pts, 3rd Micheal Gallagher 37pts.

Weekend 6th/7th August: Division 1 William Donnelly 42pts, Division 2 Micheal O’Rourke, Division 3 Padraig Lambe.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

In Tuesday's Seniors 13-hole competition Seamus Geoghegan proved to be the victor thanks in large part to a tremendous first nine holes. Seamus scored three points on seven of the nine holes to record a score of 31 points for the 13 holes.

This was just good enough to pip Joe Mullen on countback who had two four pointers on his card. It should be noted that both players failed to score on the final hole. Tom Fox took third on 30 points.

Senior 13 hole Results Tuesday 9th August (18 hole handicap): 1st Seamus Geoghegan (29) 31pts c/b, 2nd Joe Mullen (23) 31pts, 3rd Tom Fox (25) 30pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

Some welcome faces returned to the winners' enclosure, all three separating themselves from the pack on a scorching hot day in August. Jo Barry roared off to a great start with three pars and a birdie, helping her to first position and breaking the magic 40 points barrier.

For the second week in a row, Jo Morris had to settle for second place with yet another score of 39 pts which included six pars and a birdie.

Also on 39 pts, narrowly edged out to third on the countback, Noreen Murphy had a blistering front nine and three of the five pars in her round came on par fives.

Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who played on a glorious day of sunshine when the course has rarely been in better shape. All credit to the teams of greenkeepers and volunteers for their amazing work and dedication.

10th August 2022: 1st Jo Barry (22) 40 pts, 2nd Jo Morris (17) 39 pts c/b, 3rd Noreen Murphy (27) 39 pts.