Intermediate Preview: Tough group ahead but O’Raghallaighs look the team to beat

Group 1

After a triumphant return to the big-time last season, last year’s surprise package Cooley Kickhams have been given an interesting first assignment as they look to go one step better than last year by lifting the Seamus Flood Cup. Junior Champions Glen Emmets as well Oliver Plunketts.

The Kickhams were of course soundly beaten by the competition’s stand out team last year St Fechins, but on the way played some very nice football.

They showed an ability to win a shootout when overcoming O’Raghallaighs in a high scoring group affair, along with also coming out on top in a grittier contest against the Irelanders. All before striking late to overcome Kilkerley Emmets in the Semi-final. No matter what game plan is needed, they seem to have the tools to bring it to the table.

However, they come into the championship out of form. With just four wins from 16 matches they finished bottom of Division 1B and were relegated. But they will be battled harden from taking on the best teams in the county.

They open their campaign against the Plunketts. The Drogheda men made it past the group stages last season courtesy of a win over Naomh Fionnbarra, a side that ended up losing out in the relegation play offs. Like Cooley, they met their match when facing St Fechins.

Their league fortunes have been poor, three wins and two draws just enough to go into the Division Two relegation Play Offs.

Rounding out the group is the Glen Emmets, fresh off an emphatic run to the Junior title for a third time since 2012. They were rarely tested and coasted to victory over John Mitchels.

With Conor Grimes and young Keelan O'Neill in their attack, coupled with back-to-back Division 3A title, they could easily land a blow in this group.

Group 2

O’Raghallaighs have been tipped for big things this year and they will be hopeful of a much better outcome this year, where they have been paired with St Kevins and Clan na Gael.

The Drogheda side will be on cloud nine going their bout with the Clans, having just recorded an impressive comeback in the final round of the league against the Irelanders to claim the Division 2 crown. With 10 wins and just three defeats from 16 matches, you cannot say it wasn’t deserved.

Drawn in a very tough group alongside Cooley and Hunterstown last season, it all went paired shaped following a defeat in their final game versus the men from the Peninsula.

Having lost by a goal in their opener, they needed a win to progress, but ended up on the wrong of a thriller, 4-10 to 2-20. A 13-minute spell without a score in the final quarter crucial to their demise. But with talented names like Ruari Moore and Kyle McElroy, more big scores should arise this year.

Looking at Clan na Gael, they were very much disappointed with their showing in the championship in 2021. Two first half goals saw them get put to the sword by St Kevins, while another defeat saw Young Ireland’s dump them out of the championship.

Looking to the league, the Ecco Road men have essentially looked a match for anyone in Division 2. However, three losses in the lead up to the split saw them drop into the bottom six. They have dominated proceedings since then, finishing phase two with four wins out of five.

Waiting in the wings is St Kevins, the only team from this group to have progressed to the knockout stages last year. There they were no match for an in-form Huntertown Rovers in the Quarters.

In the league the Phillipstown men have been one of the better sides, edging off stiff competition to make it into the top six prior to the split, all while notching up 10 victories.

With TJ Doheny to call upon as well as hurling stars Lee and Seanie Crosbie, they will fancy their chances of progressing again.

Group 3

Two of the three sides contesting this group are coming into it off the back of playing in relegation play-offs. Roche Emmet’s narrowly survived the drop by beating Naomh Fionnbarra, while the O’Connell’s loss to Dundalk Gaels saw them drop down from the senior ranks.

Rounding up the trio here is Sean O’Mahony’s, who unlike the others did make it into the knockout stages last season. Of all the teams that tried, it was the Point Road club that came closest to defeating St Fechins, a late goal from Eoghan Duffy proving crucial.

They begin this campaign with a clash against the Emmets, who they defeated in scrappy fashion, 2-11 to 0-9 in a tie few will remember for its quality. O’Mahony’s exited the championship to Kilkerley Emmets, while as already stated Roche needed to dig deep to stay at this level.

The men in Blue have the better league form, with the help of in-form Shane Byrne they have toyed with promotion from Division 2 all year. However, they lost four of their five games in the second phase, leaving them in fifth position.

Meanwhile the Dundalk men spent the last few weeks flirting with relegation from the top-flight. When it mattered, they were able to find an extra gear, a crucial win over Cooley Kickhams securing their future. Both teams will fancy their chances against one another on Saturday evening.

Waiting in round two is the O’Connell’s, who failed to make it out of their group in the Senior championship that also included Mattock Rangers and St Brides. A decisive loss to a St Patrick’s team that was never going to be relegated followed.

The Castlebellingham club didn’t show any spectacular form this year, grabbing victory on six occasions, but falling to defeat 10 times. Yet they did enough to keep their place in the Division, four points clear of the Plunketts. The O’Connell’s have it all to do, with their opponents both looking sharp.

Group 4

A group containing two beaten semi-finalists plus a quarter finalists means someone with a decent pedigree will be exiting the championship sooner then expected.

Kilkerley Emmets were only denied via a late fightback from Cooley Kickhams, whereas in the other Semi-final Hunterstown Rovers rarely showed the talent they possess as St Fechins ran riot. Coupled with these two teams is Dundalk Young Ireland’s, who will feel that they should have done better last season.

The opening tussle sees the Emmets square off against Hunterstown. Rovers have looked very consistent of late. With Ryan Burns on song, they registered 10 victories and two draws, but lost out on the Division 1 promotion play off by just two points.

Meanwhile for a number of reasons Kilkerley have struggled to put their best team together, resulting in them missing out on the top six. They were even dragged into the relegation dogfight, but it in the end their six wins was just enough to remain in Division 2.

Both teams coasted through the group stages last year and also had decisive victories in the quarter finals, Kilkerley over Sean O’Mahony’s and Hunterstown against St Kevins. Winning this opener will be key to either's progression this year.

Finally, we have Dundalk Young Irelands, who have been steady in both the league and last year’s championship. After navigating a group involving Clan Na Gael and St Kevin’s, the Irelanders produced a flat performance in defeat to Cooley Kickhams.

Meanwhile in the league, they managed to sneak into the top six, but would end up losing all their games in the second phase. In the end they finished with just five wins and 10 defeats. They will need to lift their game if they are to make into the knockout stages again this year.