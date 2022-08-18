Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

A dull and damp start tomorrow with outbreaks of rain or drizzle.
It will become clearer and brighter through the afternoon though, leaving a mostly dry evening with some late sunny spells.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, veering westerly.
Thursday night will be dry and clear in most areas.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mainly light southwest to west winds.
The O Raghallaighs team celebrate with the Div2 trophy after their victory over the Irelanders secured the title
Cllr Sean Kelly Leas Cathaoirleach Dundalk Municipal District and Moya Hodgers cutting the ribbon to open the Peace Park Garden with Ann Savage, Janette Reynolds and Sheona McGovern All Pics: Arthur
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.