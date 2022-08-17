Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Dry for most of the morning with hazy sunny spells, but cloudy conditions could persist along the coast with a few isolated showers.
During the afternoon and evening, thick cloud will build from the west.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light northerly breezes, gradually backing westerly.
Wednesday will be a humid night with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to extend across the county.
Temperatures won't fall below 9 to 13 degrees with moderate south to southwest winds developing
Miss Louth Maiya McGonagle, Miss Meath Aine Duff, Miss Navan Anna Clarke and and Miss Dublin West Britney Madondo, with beach wardens Des O'Hanlon and Mary Lou Murray
