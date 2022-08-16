Mind and Body workshop for the local community in Dundalk

A free event taking place in Dundalk next Monday aims to combine mental and physical fitness training, as a way of taking a preventative approach to illness in terms of mental health.

Peter Connolly and Aaron Rogers are running the event at the Friary pitch (or Hall, depending on the weather), from 7 to 8pm on Monday 22 August. “We're combining the benefits of physical exercise, strength conditioning, interval training, and also ways that we can train our mind, through training our attention”, Peter told the Dundalk Democrat.

“Things that are evidence based and being able to deliver them in a sort of practical combined way. “So I suppose it gives people a taste. Its like training any area of our body, we can also train our mind. Its combining the two, giving people a bit of a taste. Myself and Aaron are collaborating on this. We're hoping to have regular workshops.”

Peter Connolly has worked as an Occupational Therapist for 18 years, within all areas of mental health, and in places including St John of God's and St Patrick's in Dublin. Aaron Rogers has his own fitness facility, Body 4 Life, on the Avenue Road in Dundalk, and is one of Dundalk's most experienced exercise professionals.

Peter tells the Democrat that they are starting the initiative as “a way of taking a preventative approach in terms of mental health, there is a big need out there. If we practice ahead of time, we're more likely to be able to cope with stress and anxiety in difficult times”.

The two aim to make the workshop a regular event. “Obviously with anything”, says Peter, “you need to test the interest. Does it make sense to people. And learn as you go along. We've got a big vision for this, this is the start of it.

“We're doing these taster workshops and then if people want to do some more, we have a vision for continuing working with people. I do that professionally anyway as part of my job, so its just a case of doing some community initiatives. “Because I think as well, that having things that are accessible and free are kind of what people need at the moment, so myself and Aaron would be quite happy to run, kind of regular community events for free. We fund our business activities elsewhere.”

The event is open to all ages but Peter adds that “we would expect anybody who is say, under 16, to be accompanied by an adult of course. It's an open public event, so we would be certainly accommodating different needs. “Think about it like coming down to a graded exercise programme. We'd ask people to use their own judgement. We will accommodate different levels of fitness, and ages of course. It is active participation, so we can grade it to different needs.”

Working to prevent poor mental health and strengthen our minds are at what is driving Peter and Aaron. “This is what prevention looks like”, Peter explains. “Let's not just talk about it, let's start investing in these sort of initiatives. Why do we have all those skills when people become unwell? That's not how we learn to drive, its not how we learn to do our jobs. We train ahead of time and that's the way we need to start thinking about mental health.”