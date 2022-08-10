Search

Ardee Golf Notes: High scoring winners of team and stableford events

Ardee Golf Club

Ardee Golf Club

10 Aug 2022

Saturday 6th August, Semi-Open 18 Holes Stableford Past Captains

1st       Robert Turley    43 pts

2nd      Louis Taaffe      42 pts

3rd       Liam Guckian   41 pts

Gross    Peter Rogers    33 pts

Sunday 7th August, Open 4 Person Team sponsored by Haven Grennan’s Pharmacy

1st        Raymond Brady, Brian Brennan, Leo Flanagan & Cillian Brennan (s)   127

2nd       Peter Long, Donal Grimes, Paul Wisniewski, Killian Smyth                  119

3rd        Frank McGahon, Stephen Englishby, Kevin Carry, John Malone           117

