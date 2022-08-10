Ardee Golf Notes: High scoring winners of team and stableford events

Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 6th August, Semi-Open 18 Holes Stableford Past Captains
1st Robert Turley 43 pts
2nd Louis Taaffe 42 pts
3rd Liam Guckian 41 pts
Gross Peter Rogers 33 pts
Sunday 7th August, Open 4 Person Team sponsored by Haven Grennan’s Pharmacy
1st Raymond Brady, Brian Brennan, Leo Flanagan & Cillian Brennan (s) 127
2nd Peter Long, Donal Grimes, Paul Wisniewski, Killian Smyth 119
3rd Frank McGahon, Stephen Englishby, Kevin Carry, John Malone 117
