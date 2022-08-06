Gallery: Greenore Golf Club's Lady Captains Prize 2022

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.
Lady Captain Rita Mulligan presented her beautiful prizes to a full clubhouse last Saturday evening. It is a testament to Rita to see so many of the lady members turn out for her special evening.
The overall winner of the 2022 Lady Captains Prize was Alison Malone. Alison scored a fantastic 49 pts on the second day to add to her very steady 38pts last week. This resulted in a decisive victory with a combined 87pts.
What an achievement, as this is her 2nd consecutive Lady Captains Prize. Alison began her golfing career in Greenore in 2017 when she joined the “Get into Golf” programme. She completed the 2 year course and started playing competitively. During this time Alison has reduced her handicap by eleven shots, which is a wonderful feat in the new WHS system.
Below is a list of all the winners from the 2022 Greenore Lady Captains Prize.
Overall Winner: Alison Malone 38+49 87pts
Runner Up: Carmel McCarthy 43+30 82pts
Gross: Kay McCartan 21+27 gross pts
Cat A: Sarah Mallon 40+38 78pts
Cat B: Lisa Crudden 39+38 77pts
Cat C: Ann Davey 36+38 74pts
1st 18: Bronagh Daly 44pts
2nd 18: Maria Duffy 41pts
Committee Prize: Siobhan Byrne 38+36pts
Gents Prize: Jerry McCarthy 42pts
Patrick Hoban of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's leveler against Derry City at Oriel Park. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Serene Ace, pictured after winning his quarter final. After posting the best time in each of opening three rounds, the Tipperary based dog will be fancied to claim the Bar One Irish Sprint Cup crown
Dundalk Golf Club's Boys Junior Foursomes team pictured with Team Manager Vincent Conlon and Captain Eoin Doohan after receving the Leinster North pennant following their win over Roganstown last week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.