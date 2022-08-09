Search

09 Aug 2022

Call for Louth County Council to prioritise the development of library services in Dunleer

Call for Louth County Council to prioritise the development of library services in Dunleer

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Aug 2022 7:00 PM

Fine Gael TD for Louth and East Meath, Fergus O’Dowd, has called on Louth County Council to prioritise the development of library services in Dunleer to match the increased demand for services in the area.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “In July we had the very welcome news that funding for the Ardee and Drogheda Library branches had been secured through the My Open Library Strategy.

“I along with my Fine Gael colleagues in Mid Louth, Cathaoirleach of the Ardee Municipal District Cllr Paula Butterly and Cllr Dolores Minogue want to see an expansion of services.

 

“The Dunleer Library staff provide a wonderful service but they really deserve a new state of the art facility to serve the new and existing families and individuals in the area.

“I raised the matter again this week with the Director of Services in Louth County Council and he confirmed that they are exploring all options to improve on the delivery of the Library Services in Dunleer.

“The Director of Services also confirmed that the library service are experiencing growth in both membership and usage at the Dunleer facility which is really great to hear.

“The council also confirmed that it is their intention to match their service offering to this growth and prepare for future demand and that plans for this initiative at are an early stage of development.

Deputy O’Dowd added: “My colleagues and I will continue to push this proposal and hope that the council’s plans will be announced in the very near future.”

 

