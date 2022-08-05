Search

05 Aug 2022

This weekend's major Louth GAA Fixtures including the first county final of 2022

Craig Doherty, ST Josephs, getting away from Clan Na Gael's Gerard Curran during a recent Div 2 league game in Dromiskin. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

05 Aug 2022 4:00 PM

Saturday 6th August 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1

Geraldines vs Dreadnots
St Mochtas vs Mattock Rangers

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 
Hunterstown Rovers vs Roche Emmets
Clan na nGael vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad
St Josephs vs O’Connells
Kilkerley Emmets vs Naomh Fionnbarra

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Glyde Rangers vs Lann Léire C.P.G.
Naomh Malachi vs Westerns
Glen Emmets vs Na Piarsaigh

(All aboves fixtures in Div 1-3A are 7:30 PM Throw ins)

Sunday 7th August 2022

Louth U15 Hurling Championship 
Knockbridge vs St Fechins
Páirc Uí Mhuirí, Dunleer (1PM)
Referee: Paul Drumm

Senior Hurling Championship Final 
Knockbridge vs St Fechins
Páirc Uí Mhuirí, Dunleer (3:30PM)
Referee: Kevin Brady

