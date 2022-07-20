Search

20 Jul 2022

Ardee Golf Notes: Rare Hole in One aced in high scoring Stableford event

Ardee Golf Club

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

20 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Thursday 14th July, 18 Hole Stableford Sponsor: Ardee Golf Club  

1st      Aaron Keenan (ST)    48 pts

2nd     Neil Kearney             40 pts

3rd      John Butt                 39 pts (OB6)

Gross   Ciaran Johnson         36 pts

Saturday 16th July 18 Hole Stableford- Saturday Single Stableford Sponsor: Ardee Golf Club  

1st        Derek Breagy          43 pts

2nd       Ross Mc Grath         40 pts(OCB)

3rd       Anthony Mc Kenna   41 pts(OCB)

Gross    Robert Mc Hugh       33 pts

Sunday 17th July 18 Holes Stableford, Lady Captain Sheila Roche – Prize To The Men

1st         Gerry Gorham        43pts

2nd        Gerard Caffrey       41pts

3rd        John Clarke            40pts (OB9)

Gross     Darren Henry         33pts

(Congratulations to David Murtagh for his hole HOLE IN 1 on the second Hole)

LADIES

Wednesday 13th July, 18 Hole Comp - Sponsor: Captain Ronan Phipps

1st        Bernie Breen           67 pts(OB6)

2nd       Mary Carry              67 pts

3rd       Vivienne Meade        68 pts

Gross    Karen Forrester        81 pts(OB6)

9 Hole   Denise Gallagher      17 pts          

