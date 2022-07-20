Ardee Golf Notes: Rare Hole in One aced in high scoring Stableford event

Thursday 14th July, 18 Hole Stableford Sponsor: Ardee Golf Club
1st Aaron Keenan (ST) 48 pts
2nd Neil Kearney 40 pts
3rd John Butt 39 pts (OB6)
Gross Ciaran Johnson 36 pts
Saturday 16th July 18 Hole Stableford- Saturday Single Stableford Sponsor: Ardee Golf Club
1st Derek Breagy 43 pts
2nd Ross Mc Grath 40 pts(OCB)
3rd Anthony Mc Kenna 41 pts(OCB)
Gross Robert Mc Hugh 33 pts
Sunday 17th July 18 Holes Stableford, Lady Captain Sheila Roche – Prize To The Men
1st Gerry Gorham 43pts
2nd Gerard Caffrey 41pts
3rd John Clarke 40pts (OB9)
Gross Darren Henry 33pts
(Congratulations to David Murtagh for his hole HOLE IN 1 on the second Hole)
LADIES
Wednesday 13th July, 18 Hole Comp - Sponsor: Captain Ronan Phipps
1st Bernie Breen 67 pts(OB6)
2nd Mary Carry 67 pts
3rd Vivienne Meade 68 pts
Gross Karen Forrester 81 pts(OB6)
9 Hole Denise Gallagher 17 pts
