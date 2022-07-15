Search

15 Jul 2022

Ladies Day returns to Dundalk stadium in style

Ladies Day returns to Dundalk stadium in style

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jul 2022 8:00 PM

One of the most highly anticipated events in the Dundalk calendar returned in style last Tuesday with Dundalk Stadium’s Ladies Day for the first time since 2018.

Crowds came in their droves to attend the return of the spectacular event.

Special guest judges included celebrity stylist Rebecca Rose Quigley and award-winning milliner Suzanne Ryan who were on hand to crown the Best Dressed Lady on the day.

PICTURES: Party night in Dundalk's Lisdoo

PICTURES: Dundalk Lions Club Dinner

Stylish racegoers were spotted by the judges who then selected five of the best dressed, before choosing the lucky winner.

Sinead McKenna from Kells, Co.Meath was crowned the lucky winner after a record-breaking number of ladies entered this year's competition.

Sinead wore a stunning dress that she purchased on Depop that was originally purchased in the Stables in Birr, a hat she made herself, and shoes from the high street store, New Look.

Sinead won a prize to the value of €3,000 to include an amazing overnight stay in a stunning junior suite, including prosecco and dinner in the fabulous Fairways Hotel Dundalk, and an amazing gift card from Mizu Beauty Salon in Dundalk who are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

After an afternoon of exhilarating horse racing and children's activities racegoers were entertained by the amazing sound from the Vertigo band and dancing from the enchanting McGee School of Irish Dance.

The evening saw 12 incredible greyhound races with the feature race being the Dundalk International, with six of the best greyhounds invited to race.

The winner Explosive Boy wowed the large crowd by getting up late to beat Singalong Sally to take the purse of €20,000.

An incredible dash to the finish line by the impressive hound.

The highly anticipated event did not disappoint the large crowd on the day with activities to entertain the young and old alike.

Racegoers can get excited for Dundalk Stadiums next event.

The Bar One Racing Family Funday Dual Raceday which takes place on Monday 15th August.

An afternoon of horse racing awaits with an evening of greyhound racing to follow featuring the final of the Bar One Racing Sprint Cup.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media